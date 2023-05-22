A Reddit user decided to install an air conditioner and found a frightening picture in the wall

user Reddit with the nickname BeginningSir2984 shared a photo of a painting that she found in the wall of the corridor of her house. Many commentators found the find frightening and advised the woman to get rid of it.

The picture posted by the user shows an elderly man with a beard. At the same time, he has no eyes – instead of them, the man has black dips.

The author of the post clarified that on the reverse side of the portrait is his name – “An old man named energy.” According to the woman, she discovered the picture after she decided to install a new air conditioner at home and for this she began to change the air duct in the corridor wall.

“This is probably the scariest picture I have ever seen,” one commenter wrote. Another participant in the discussion advised the author of the post to return the painting to where it was taken from. Some users stated that the women would have burned the drawing if they had been.

Another commenter suggested that BeginningSir2984 glue toy eyes on the portrait to make the older man in the painting look less intimidating.

