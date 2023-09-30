This comes amid reports of random air and ground bombardments that targeted many residential areas, in addition to widespread arrests, rape, and torture.

The project calls for an immediate and complete cessation of mobilization, mobilization and firing, rapid facilitation of full, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid, the establishment of an independent mechanism to monitor the ceasefire, the rehabilitation of vital basic infrastructure, a peaceful solution to the conflict based on comprehensive dialogue, and the recommitment of all The parties stand with the people of Sudan to return to the transitional phase towards a civilian-led government.

International initiatives

The draft resolution supports the African Union map; Announced on June 25th; Which builds a plan that combines the vision of the Jeddah Platform led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab parties, in addition to the proposals of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), which stipulates measures that lead to stopping the war and launching a political process that leads to the transfer of power from the military to civilians. It is based on 6 basic points, including:

A permanent ceasefire and turning Khartoum into a demilitarized capital.

Deporting the forces of both sides of the fighting to assembly centers 50 kilometers from Khartoum.

Deploying African forces to guard strategic institutions in the capital.

Addressing the humanitarian conditions resulting from the war.

Involving police and security forces in the process of securing public facilities.

Starting a political process to resolve the crisis once and for all.

European draft resolution

According to the European draft resolution, the proposed investigation committee consists of three members with expertise in international humanitarian law; Its tasks include establishing a strong monitoring and accountability mechanism that will be effective in bringing perpetrators to justice.

The draft resolution holds responsibility for the widespread violations that occurred against millions of Sudanese on both sides of the fighting. This is in accordance with what is stipulated in international humanitarian law and other international treaties and conventions. In addition to what was stipulated in the constitutional document signed in August 2019, which was considered a constitutional framework for governing Sudan in the period after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s regime in April 2019.

The draft resolution calls on all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, adhere to a ceasefire, allow full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to and through Sudan, and establish a comprehensive civil and democratic political process.

The draft resolution strongly condemns the continuing armed conflict between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces and all alleged human rights violations, abuses and violations of international humanitarian law committed in this context, and welcomes similar condemnations expressed by the African Peace and Security Council. The African Union, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the Quartet of countries of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development to resolve the situation in Sudan.

Human rights violations

The draft resolution stresses the seriousness of the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Sudan, which has continued to deteriorate since the start of the current armed conflict on April 15, and has led to the displacement of more than five million people, throughout Sudan and to other neighboring countries, leaving more than 20 million people behind. In need of food aid and nearly 25 million need immediate humanitarian assistance.

The draft resolution also condemns human rights violations and “atrocities reported to have been committed in the western Darfur region by members of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias, including those involving acts of sexual and gender-based violence, ethnically motivated attacks on civilians, and looting and arson.” “And killing. Destruction of villages and towns throughout the region.”

It also condemns “the indiscriminate aerial bombardments carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces, which resulted in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian homes and vital infrastructure.”

The draft resolution denounces killings, attacks, arbitrary detention, and acts of intimidation or reprisals against humanitarian and health workers, human rights defenders, community leaders, public or local government employees, journalists and other media workers, students, lawyers and other civilians.