The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has recorded the messages from the State Attorney General’s phone on the dates on which the leak of the emails from Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend occurred and has not found “0 messages “. Before analyzing Álvaro García Ortiz’s mobile phone, the UCO already intervened that of the chief prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, and found several messages exchanged with the attorney general on those same days, which suggests that García Ortiz has deleted the conversations. .

More information soon