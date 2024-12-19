The CEACNA (Spanish Confederation of Nautical Club Associations) has elected the Andalusian Luis Enguita Melendo as its new president, who succeeds the Balearic Miguel Suñer Riera, who has led the organization for four years. The change occurred during the celebration of its extraordinary assembly in Palma de Mallorca.

During his mandate, Miguel Suñer Riera has made important contributions, including participation in the State Ports Law Project, holding a national symposium and opening negotiations on the national collective agreement for yacht club workers. Their dedication and commitment have left a positive mark on the association and the nautical community, according to the statement sent by the CEACNA.

Luis Enguita Melendo, who has been part of the association since 2008, has demonstrated a strong commitment to the mission and vision of the entity. With a track record in the Andalusian Association of Yacht Clubs and the Punta Umbría Yacht Club, he is prepared to guide the association towards the challenges that yacht clubs currently have.

“I feel honored to assume the new presidency and grateful for the trust,” said Enguita. “I am committed to working alongside our regional associations and our yacht clubs to continue strengthening our community and achieve our goals.”









Luis Enguita, now as president and on behalf of the CEACNA, thanks Miguel Suñer Riera for his leadership and dedication, not only as president of the CEACNA, also for his years at the head of the Balearic Association and the contribution to sports sailing since his position as president of the CN Sa Rápita de Mallorca.

The board of directors was made up of Luis Enguita as president, in the position of vice presidents the namesake of the Galician Association of Nautical Clubs, the president of the Valencian Association and the president of the Balearic Association. As members, the presidents of the Canarian Association, Catalan Association and Murcian Association. As treasurer, the president of the RCN Torrevieja, Carlos Carmona Gil, and as secretary, the historic Rafael Palmer Ramiro, who has been since the founding of the CEACNA.

During the assembly, the budgets for 2025 and the action plan for next year were also approved. The most imminent thing is the negotiations of the national collective agreement for yacht club workers.

The CEACNA represents at the national level the nautical clubs from all over Spain, which promote popular and grassroots nautical sport. They are the quarry of Olympic sports, in sailing, rowing and canoeing, and they also support the national federations.