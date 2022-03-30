Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Autonomous university Sinaloa reported that andThis Wednesday, March 30, the vaccination service against Covid-19 will be carried out to students who have not received any doses or who have yet to complete their schedule.

In a publication via social networks, Casa Rosalina announced the places where the biological will be applied.

“For all students who do not have the complete vaccination schedule, whether they have not applied the vaccine or are missing a dose, tomorrow they can go to these points” wrote the UAS on Twitter.

In the publication, the UAS reported that four vaccination centers will be established on March 30 and one more on April 2.

Vaccination Centers

Faculty of Accounting Administration

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

School of Medicine

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Auditorium of the University Autonomy Campus Buelna

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Agronomy faculty

9:00-13:00

Faculty of Accounting and Administration

Saturday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In the information provided by the University, it is also mentioned that those interested must present the printed vaccination file, official identification (INE or passport), and for reinforcement, proof or certificate of vaccination.