HS Järvenpää There are now microscopically small dangers on the streets – a man from Järvenpää who has closed his home has one wish for housing associations

In the spring, street dust degrades air quality in many places. Sanding sand should be collected from the streets so that the sand does not dust unnecessarily.

Now is again the time of year when street dust torments people all over Finland. To Järvenpää Olli Auvinen dusting on the streets causes symptoms such as shortness of breath, runny eyes, a sore nose and headaches.

“The only trick that works is that I don’t go outside. After all, it’s cruel when you have to move a lot because of lung diseases, but now you can’t move, ”says Auvinen.

Street dust According to Auvinen’s observations, noise is caused especially when trying to remove sanding sand with a leaf blower. Even this spring, Auvinen has noticed how a leaf blower has been used in the yard of a few housing associations.

“Of course, they are the worst places for people, because people move around in housing estates,” says Auvinen.

Järvenpää however, according to the city’s environmental regulations, the use of a leaf blower to remove sanding sand is prohibited in town plans in March, April and May.

A similar ban applies in the spring in many other municipalities as well.

Director of Urban Technology in Järvenpää Mikko Autereen measures to raise street dust should be avoided.

According to Autere, sand removal in the city takes place by irrigating the sand first. Used sanding sand in Järvenpää is collected for reconstruction in the land treatment area.

Responsibility for supervision The use of leaf blowers to remove sanding sand in Järvenpää belongs to the Central Uusimaa Environment Center.

Environmental inspector Katja Kolin however, the agency does not have the resources to actively monitor the order.

“The matter has been monitored on the basis of incident reports and written submissions,” says Koli.

Allergy-, Expert of the Skin and Asthma Association Katariina Ijäs says street dust can cause problems, especially for people with respiratory illnesses.

Other risk groups for which street dust poses major health risks include young children, people with cardiovascular disease, and the elderly.

According to Ijäs, there are two factors in street dust that cause problems. Larger particles directly cause irritation to the mucous membranes. Small particles, on the other hand, can travel to the lungs or even the bloodstream.

According to THL, the National Institute for Health and Welfare, small particles in the outdoor air are estimated to cause about 1,800 premature deaths in Finland each year.

In addition to street dust, small particles include air pollution. The number of milder disadvantages is many times higher.