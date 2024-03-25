Abu Dhabi, Gaza, New York (Al-Ittihad)

The UAE strongly welcomed the Security Council’s adoption for the first time of a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the occupied Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan, expressing its hope that the resolution and adherence to it will lead to a permanent ceasefire.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that the decision would pave the way for ending the crisis, sparing the brotherly Palestinian people further suffering, facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid, especially to the most needy groups, urgently, intensively, safely and without any obstacles, and releasing all hostages.

The Ministry indicated the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state, stressing that the UAE will continue to work with partners to redouble all efforts made to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

In this context, the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a message published on its official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We welcome the Security Council’s adoption of Resolution No. 2728 regarding Gaza, which calls for an immediate ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, as the need for that is urgent.” .

She added: “The parties must adhere to this decision and implement it fully, and the international community must ensure its success, as this decision will save innocent lives.”

She stressed that the UAE will continue to call for a permanent end to the war on Gaza, and to reach a viable two-state solution.

In this context, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, said in a message published through his official account on the “X” platform: “The Security Council’s adoption of the first resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan is an important step to address the repercussions of The humanitarian catastrophe, facilitating the arrival of aid to the Strip, and creating an opportunity towards a permanent cessation of the war.” He added: “The decision embodies the role assigned to the international community’s mechanisms in preserving and protecting the lives of innocent civilians.”

Yesterday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the month of Ramadan, respected by all parties, leading to a sustainable ceasefire. The resolution submitted by the ten non-permanent members of the Council, including Algeria, received the support of 14 members, with the United States abstaining from voting.

The draft resolution also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip, and lifting all barriers to providing humanitarian assistance on a large scale.

It also demands that parties comply with their obligations under international law with respect to all persons they detain.

After the resolution was adopted, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform, that “the Council has just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza,” stressing that this resolution must be implemented while warning that “failure will not be forgiven.” ».

Following the Security Council resolution, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled sending his delegation to Washington.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement: “The United States did not veto the new text, which calls for a ceasefire without the condition of releasing the kidnappers.”

He added: “This is a clear retreat from the consistent American position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.” Netanyahu's office considered that “this retreat harms the war effort and efforts aimed at releasing the kidnapped.”

According to the statement, “Netanyahu made clear last night that if the United States backed down from its principled position, he would not send the Israeli delegation to it.” He concluded by saying: “In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided that the delegation will not travel.”

A delegation including Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi was scheduled to leave for Washington in the coming days. The visit was scheduled to discuss the possible military operation to invade Rafah, which Washington declared its opposition to on more than one occasion.

In this context, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed that his country “will not stop the fighting” in response to the Security Council resolution. Katz said: “Israel will not stop firing, and we will continue fighting until the last prisoner is returned.”

Many Arab and Western countries welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.