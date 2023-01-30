The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that “the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability, and contrary to human values ​​and principles.”.

The ministry expressed its “sincere condolences to the government of the Republic of Pakistan and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.”

The Pakistani authorities had said earlier on Monday that the number of victims of the suicide bombing that took place in a mosque in Peshawar, rose to at least 32 dead and 147 wounded. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, described the bombing as a “suicide bomb”.