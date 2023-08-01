The Ministry of Culture and Youth affirmed the vision of the United Arab Emirates regarding priorities related to culture and its crucial role in promoting multilateral cooperation that serves to find successful solutions to climate issues, and the negative impact it has on tangible and intangible cultural assets, stressing the need to unite resources and global efforts to protect and preserve monuments The cultural and historical legacy of countries and societies around the world and reduce the impact of the various repercussions on them. This came during the participation of the delegation of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, headed by Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector in the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in the third meeting of the Culture Working Group of the Group of Twenty, which was held in the Indian city of Hampi. The meeting reviewed the UAE’s view on the culture-related priorities set by India, in the presence of G20 members and representatives of host countries and international organizations participating in the roundtable meetings. The meeting, which comes within a series of four sessions, reviewed a set of various basic issues, the results of which will contribute to the ministerial declaration that will be discussed by the G20 culture ministers during their meeting on August 26, 2023, on the sidelines of the 18th G20 Leaders Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. Shatha Al Mulla said, in a statement, that the UAE’s organization and hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the end of this year reflects its commitment to the importance of confronting climate issues, and emphasizing the role of culture in addressing these global repercussions, which It has repercussions on the heritage, arts and other sectors. She added that holding this event will contribute to reaching successful solutions that limit the effects of climate, and will also open the way to learning about and benefiting from global best practices in this regard, in addition to organizing such conferences as highlighting the importance of culture as a major factor in facing climate issues, and its role in Preserving the identity of peoples and their sustainable practices, which represent an important response to addressing climate change. Al-Mulla and the accompanying delegation stressed the importance of developing policies and frameworks to protect the rights of creators in the cultural and creative industries sector, and to preserve and preserve their projects. The delegation also affirmed the state’s desire to achieve more comprehensive and sustainable practical results that contribute to ending the differences between the south and north of the globe. While the delegation called for continuing to work towards finding global platforms such as this summit that serve as a bridge to address gaps and basic issues, and support the right to comprehensive progress.