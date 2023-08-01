The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai presented a pioneering experience in the field of using modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the proactive prediction of fires and raising the awareness and prevention index using advanced tools, during an official visit to the South African Fire Protection Organization, which is the largest firefighting organization in the continent of Africa.

An official delegation from the Department headed by the Director of the Control and Inspection Department, Major Issa Ahmed Khurshid Al-Mutawa, participated in the Digital Transformation Summit in South Africa, and gave a detailed presentation on the importance of using artificial intelligence in various fields, touching on the opportunities and risks arising from that, and ways to exploit scientific and technological development to protect Lives and property.

The delegation’s agenda included an official visit to the Fire Protection Organization in South Africa (FPASA), the largest firefighting organization in Africa and one of the top ten organizations in the world. Those in charge of the organization noted the pioneering role played by the Dubai Civil Defense in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in forecasting operations. Proactive, raising awareness, and preventing burns using various artificial intelligence tools.

Al-Mutawa also gave a detailed presentation on the “Civil Defense Readiness” program, which represents a quantum leap in the field of proactive fire control, and ways to predict accidents, based on an accurate and integrated reading of the causes and indicators using the latest artificial intelligence technologies. The delegation was honored by the head of the organization.

The administration indicated that these joint efforts come within the framework of strengthening and developing the advanced capabilities and skills of the competent authorities in the field of civil defense, and achieving the highest levels of safety and protection for lives and property in various countries.