Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE participated in a symposium on advanced water management policies and techniques, which was held at the headquarters of the Korea Water Authority in Seoul, within the framework of the joint UAE-Korean committee for cooperation in the field of water resources.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Union Water and Electricity Company participated in the symposium, and from the Korean side, the Korean Water Policy Office, the Korean Water Authority and the Korean Ministry of Environment.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, led the country’s delegation to the symposium, which discussed many important topics, foremost of which is the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in promoting water sustainability.

The UAE delegation was also briefed on the Korean experience in the field of using smart technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital twinning in the management of water production plants and networks in Korea, in addition to viewing the Samsung plant for the production of ultra-pure water used in the manufacture of electronic chips and precision industries.