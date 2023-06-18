Baku (Union)

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the strategic partnership between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan in the areas of government modernization represents a global model for government cooperation between friendly countries, which contributes to establishing a better future for societies.

His Excellency said: The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, continues to move forward in consolidating fruitful cooperation. And the exchange of constructive experiences with all countries of the world, in a way that enhances the achievement of comprehensive and sustainable development.

This came during a keynote speech by His Excellency within the work of the first annual Azerbaijan Forum for Innovation and Competitiveness, which was held under the auspices of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and organized by the Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as part of the bilateral cooperation initiatives in the field of exchanging experiences and government development between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which targeted Promoting benefit from the UAE’s experiences in government modernization and innovation, and consolidating government competitiveness.

His Excellency pointed out that the path to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development passes through commitment to government modernization and development based on innovation, competitiveness and proactivity, given that the future of government performance and related government services and the creation of real opportunities and an environment conducive to the growth of all institutions of society begins with the effectiveness of the development and modernization process that takes place. Now, it requires governments to adopt innovation and competitive approaches in their daily work.

His Excellency said: The forum reflects the efforts of the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in modernizing government administration, establish readiness for the future, and establish a proactive and flexible government business model that enhances competitiveness and leadership. Exchanging knowledge and experiences, and sharing innovative models. The delegation of the UAE government included Mohammed Murad Al Balushi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Saeed Al-Attar, head of the media office of the UAE government, Hanan Mansour Ahli, director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and a number of leaders of government agencies in the UAE.

The annual forum for innovation and competitiveness is a platform for discussing best practices in the field of global competitiveness of governments and innovation in government administration. It will be organized annually to discuss global trends in government administration. It was held with the participation of a delegation from the UAE government, and a number of ministers, ambassadors and senior officials in the government of Azerbaijan, including His Excellency Olvi Mehdiyev, Head of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and representatives of private sector companies.

Dr. Radhia Al Hashemi, Director of the Government Accelerators Department at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, reviewed the experience of the UAE government accelerators, the first of its kind in the world, and its impact on accelerating achievement and developing innovative solutions to the major challenges facing the government. Solutions to challenges in a short period of time, achieving a sustainable future, promoting the values ​​of innovation, leadership, cooperation and dissemination of knowledge, in a way that contributes to advancing government work at the national and global levels.

During the session, Al-Hashemi discussed the mechanism of government accelerators, which aims to rethink the way government agencies work, by introducing a unique business model based on accelerating results, enhancing cooperation and stimulating innovation, and consolidating cooperation and integration between various government agencies, the private sector, and the academic sector. and non-governmental organizations; With the aim of advancing innovation and achieving ambitious government plans.

experiences

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, participated in a “remote” session, in which he emphasized that cooperation in the field of exchanging government experiences with the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan represents a new and important station for the government knowledge exchange program launched by the UAE, translating visions Its leadership emphasized the importance of sharing experiences, success stories, and innovative work models in various areas of government work.

He pointed out that the forum is one of the results of the strategic partnership that was signed between the two friendly countries last December, as the bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of exchanging government expertise focuses on 8 axes, including: government excellence, government services, government capacity building, competitiveness and statistics, and policies and strategies. , government performance, and government accelerators.

He emphasized that the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of competitiveness translates the leadership’s directives in strengthening the country’s positions in global reports, increasing its competitiveness through government procedures and services, sharing this experience with world governments interested in modernizing its government work, exchanging experiences and informing them of the country’s successful experiences in the areas of competitiveness. Statistics, which embodies the strategic partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, spoke in a panel discussion entitled “Women’s Empowerment”, about the UAE’s distinguished experience in empowering women and achieving gender balance in various fields, and efforts to enhance this experience and turn it into an Emirati model to be followed globally. The state in supporting women in the advanced sciences sector, and mechanisms for achieving the pillars of the gender balance strategy in the state.

It also reviewed the gender balance strategy in the Emirates developed by the Emirates Council for Gender Balance; With the aim of strengthening the leadership of the UAE and its global influence in this file, and consolidating the presence of women in leadership positions and the economic sector, and the importance of the strategy that includes four main priorities: economic participation, quality of life, and global partnerships, and she talked about the strategy of the UAE government in consolidating women’s rights in full participation and actors, in the economy and in decision-making processes.

Honoring

The Presidency of the Republic of Azerbaijan honored His Excellency Muhammad Al-Gergawi by awarding him the “Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Cooperation”; This is in appreciation of His Excellency’s contributions to consolidating the partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields of government cooperation and development.

Take advantage of technology and digitization solutions to transfer it to broad horizons

Salem Al-Shamy, Director of the Government Services Development Department at the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, also discussed the experience of developing government services, the country’s visions for the future of services, and ways to benefit from technology and digitization solutions to transfer them to broad horizons that reflect positively on society. He shared the experience of developing digital government and promoting Its global competitiveness and the country’s tendencies to focus on accelerating the digital transformation of the government, by developing the new generation of future digital government services.

Al-Shamy touched on the importance of digital transformation and the experience of designing digital services in governments, and the use of modern data and applications to make decisions to improve the provision of services, in addition to building the skills of presentation, promotion and influence of the ideas presented.

He discussed the 5 most important global trends, including: economic transformations, population growth, job development, data inflation, smart technologies, their impact on government work and members of society, and their role in enhancing future foresight skills and leadership skills aimed at upgrading the government services sector and bringing about comprehensive change in Principles and standards for designing government services experience, and enabling community members to use technology to obtain digital services.

He also reviewed the mechanisms for developing government services and adopting the latest technical means to accelerate digital transformation, the importance of enhancing communication skills, building sustainable relationships, managing and supporting institutional change, and the most important tools that support the continuity of making positive change in the provision of government services.

an experience

Dr. Tariq Al Hawi, Director of the UAE Smart Government Program at the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, discussed the UAE’s pioneering experience in the field of digital transformation in various strategic sectors, in order to ensure the quality of digital life in the UAE society, by taking advantage of the state’s highly developed digital infrastructure and employing it. Modern technology in protecting cyberspace.

Al-Hawi reviewed the most prominent achievements of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority in the telecommunications and digital services sector, through the application of the digital identity, which is a quantum leap in transactions in the government and private sectors, indicating that the number of beneficiaries of the application reached more than 5 million people, which confirms the leadership of the UAE in various fields. Areas that support technical development around the world.

Vision

Ali Al Nuaimi, Senior Innovation Officer at the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, reviewed the authority’s vision and the transformative projects with a strategic impact that it leads, which include the digital portfolio within the banking, insurance and communications sectors, the children’s use of communication services program, and the program for measuring the quality of the digital customer’s journey, which are in line with With the vision of “We are the UAE 2031” and its integrated development program for the coming years, with its social, economic, investment and development aspects, especially within the axis of “the most pioneering and superior system”, through which the “Authority” seeks to achieve alignment with the strategic directions for building the future government, with the aim of consolidating the foundations and concepts Comprehensive and integrated digital life in the UAE, while affirming the UAE’s global position as a leading and advanced country in the field of digital government and in absorbing emerging technology and employing it to improve customer experiences, and support applications that contribute to establishing an attractive digital economic environment.

It is noteworthy that His Excellency Muhammad Al-Gergawi and His Excellency Olvi Mehdiyev signed last December a bilateral cooperation memorandum in the fields of exchanging experiences and government development, within the government knowledge exchange program, and cooperation covers 8 main axes including government excellence, government services, capacity building, competitiveness and statistics, policies and strategies, and volunteer work experiences, government accelerators, and government performance.