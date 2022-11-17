Russian attack | Samuli Jyllilä 3d-prints plastic parts for grenades that are used in Ukraine

Finnish 3d enthusiasts print tails for grenades used in Ukraine. “The material cost is about 20 cents a piece,” says engineer Samuli Jyllilä from Kurikka.

Group Finnish 3D printing enthusiasts are now making tails for small drone-dropped grenades that the Ukrainian army has used against the Russians.

Grenades require small, light tails to fall steadily on their target tip first, detonating the grenade. Without a tail, a grenade can fall in any direction and therefore not necessarily explode.

The idea of ​​3d printing tails is from an engineer from Kurikka Samuli Jyllilän, who has the 700 euro necessary equipment at home. He started to collect names of enthusiasts on the Facebook group and collected about twenty names, of which, according to his estimation, ten are also ready to make tails.

“The idea started from the desire to help the Ukrainians and to know what the situation is there. When the country is occupied and civilians are threatened, you get the feeling that you want to do something about it. Finland could be in the same situation and then I would hope to get help from elsewhere,” says Jyllilä.

He found a Baltic group online that is already doing the same.

“I was in contact with them and got a direct contact from them to the unit of the Ukrainian army, where they can be sent. There are printers in use in my immediate circle, and I decided to ask others about their interest as well.”

According to him, the goal is 10,000 pieces of tails, which will then be sent to Ukraine.

A box of finished tails ready to be mailed to the Ukrainian military.

“I myself have now made 57 of them a day. The material cost is about 20 cents each.”

Tail is a part weighing only eight grams, 30 mm in diameter and 65 mm in length. It is placed behind the grenade, where it turns the grenade to fall tip first.

As grenades, the Ukrainians have used the VOG-17 model, which is a grenade machine gun projectile. Its destructive power is probably of the order of a hand grenade.

In the video below, you can see how a grenade explodes when it hits the ground, at the same time as a row of landmines.

You can often see them in videos from Ukraine. The drone hovers at a height of perhaps a hundred meters, where the pilot releases a small grenade, which falls, for example, on soldiers in trenches or under trees.

Sometimes they hit, sometimes they don’t. You often see that soldiers who were close to the explosion walk away from the situation, but you also see how soldiers are left lying on the ground when the shrapnel hits. At least they cause constant fear.

“I’m neither a weapon nor a grenade expert, but they are rarely fatal hits, they aim to paralyze. I wouldn’t like to be on the receiving end, but the situation is what it is.”

Jyllilä calculates that a kilogram of printing thread yields 120 pieces of tails. The collection costs 16–24 euros.

“You can participate with a fairly small amount.”