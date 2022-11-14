The UAE is participating in the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, which will be held from November 15 to 16 under the slogan: “Recovering Together, Recovery Stronger”, through a high-level delegation of Their Excellencies the Ministers.
This high-level gathering, which includes the most important economic powers in the world, will discuss strengthening economic cooperation at the international level in containing and facing economic and development challenges.
His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: The UAE’s participation in the G20 summit is of great importance to the country, given the challenges facing the global economy, and the economies of developing countries in particular, as well as the UAE’s active role in strengthening the global economy. As a reliable and responsible supplier and major energy provider, and in ensuring the stability of global energy markets, as well as its ambitious agenda of innovation and investment in the field of clean energy.
His Highness said, “The UAE’s participation in the work of the G20 summit as a guest country comes within the framework of its commitment to work with its international partners to stimulate economic growth and achieve fair development in all parts of the world.”
His Highness indicated that the UAE is keen on constructive joint action regionally and internationally, and to provide all support for stability and development efforts, and that it will double its commitment to effective global action to achieve these goals.
His Highness added: “Promoting economic results in the main sectors and ensuring that all societies live with dignity remains one of the most important priorities of the UAE during its participation in the work of the Group of Twenty for this year, and this interest is nothing but an extension of the UAE foreign policy that always seeks to support our partners around the world. And to be the voice of other countries not represented in such meetings,” indicating that the UAE will confirm in this global forum that dialogue and diplomacy are the most successful option to enhance international solidarity and trust, address crises, and build on common interests.
For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Emirati Sherpas of the Group of Twenty, explained that the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to cooperate with the international community and support all efforts made to face challenges. The world is witnessing and to strengthen the system of global prosperity.
His Excellency stressed that the UAE strongly supports the efforts and policies within the Group of Twenty in order to face the common challenges the world is witnessing, and to encourage a balanced, sustainable and comprehensive recovery of the global economy.
His Excellency added: “The UAE affirms its commitment to continuous support for the priorities that were approved during the meetings of this group, and the importance of this platform as a major economic forum that contributes to ensuring international cooperation and ensuring economic stability at the international level.”
His Excellency stressed the importance of the decisions that the Bali Summit will produce in promoting constructive cooperation to meet the urgent challenges and priorities the world is witnessing in a manner that serves humanity.
His Excellency said: “The UAE seeks to enhance work through various working groups on a number of major issues, such as global health files, food security, climate challenges, combating corruption, digital innovation, women’s empowerment, and other topics raised at the G20 meeting in Indonesia for this purpose. year».
For his part, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, said: The Ministry of Health and Community Protection plays a pivotal and pioneering role on international issues within the G20 Summit. Sustainable Development Goals.
His Excellency stressed the importance of the G20 in supporting global efforts to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic and enhancing joint cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences between the participating countries to enable health systems to recover.
His Excellency added: “The UAE has been keen to work in a spirit of solidarity with the international community since the beginning of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was at the forefront of countries that provided medical assistance, which reached more than 135 countries to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic, and provided full support for the establishment of hospitals.” fully equipped field facilities in a number of countries, and harnessing all the advanced transportation facilities and services it possesses to help accelerate the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world.
His Excellency pointed out that the UAE, based on the directives and support of the wise leadership, has achieved global leadership in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, thanks to the efficiency of the country’s health system and the effective and integrated strategy it has developed, and through the application of proactive plans and precautionary and preventive measures, and its forward-looking vision that contributed to the preservation State gains at all levels.
For his part, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, indicated that the UAE played a vital role during its participation in the financial track meetings of the Group of Twenty this year, and contributed to the development of pioneering global initiatives such as the launch of the Epidemic Prevention Fund, which will play a major role. In closing funding gaps and helping developing countries better prepare for, prepare for, and respond to epidemics.
His Excellency added: “The UAE participated in the launch of the Agricultural Innovation for Climate Initiative, which aims to increase investments in sustainable and innovative global food systems that are resistant to climate change factors, in addition to developing the necessary measures to maintain global financial stability and enhance financial sustainability in the long term, in addition to advancing the financing map. sustainable development of the G20, and preparing its agenda to promote sustainable investments in infrastructure.
His Excellency said: “The UAE is looking forward to announcing the positive outcomes of the Leaders’ Summit on the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including achieving recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing inflation, controlling food, fertilizer and energy prices, and finding the best ways to confront climate change and limit its repercussions, and the implementation of sustainable financing plans for the Group of Twenty ».
In addition, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed the need for constructive international cooperation and joint action to take decisions capable of facing the challenges in the energy sector and climate action imposed by the rapid global changes in recent years, indicating that the UAE is always working with various countries of the world with the aim of advancing sustainable development and implementing many global pioneering projects in the field of energy, as well as supporting the commitments and priorities set by international conventions and norms that are in line with the directions of the wise leadership aimed at strengthening the energy sector.
His Excellency explained that the UAE is keen on dialogue with all countries under the umbrella of international organizations regarding the challenges facing the energy sector and dealing with climate change, stressing the UAE’s commitment to international standards and developing partnerships to enable countries to face challenges related to the sector and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.
His Excellency stressed the UAE’s endeavor to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness in the energy sector in parallel with its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and consumption, indicating that the country has a clear and ambitious approach to diversifying energy sources and advancing the transition to clean energy, and that the current efforts focus on Achieving a balance between the three energy pillars of cost, sustainability and security, as well as diversifying energy sources and relying on clean ones to achieve the requirements of development and prosperity.
For her part, Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “We thank the Republic of Indonesia for inviting the UAE to participate in the work of the G20 meetings this year, and we affirm our commitment to cooperate with all countries through the G20 framework to promote the adoption of sustainable and just development in all around the world, especially in countries that are underrepresented, and we hope that the Leaders Summit will focus on intensifying collective climate action, protecting, preserving and restoring ecosystems, and addressing the challenges of transforming food systems and food security around the world.
Her Excellency added: “What we need at the present time is to adopt a participatory approach that brings together governments, stakeholders in the private sector, non-profit organizations, academia and civil society, while empowering youth, women and indigenous communities. Thus, we must come together by establishing meaningful regional and global partnerships that can help address common challenges in a proactive and systematic manner.
In the context of the UAE’s participation in the G20 summit in Bali, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE believes in the centrality of joint action and global cooperation and the intensification of international efforts to find comprehensive solutions that ensure the advancement of continuous global growth. And efforts for economic recovery, achieving a high level of health care, and accelerating integrated digital transformation to form global digital societies that adopt the latest technological means.
His Excellency said: “The G20 summit constitutes a global platform and a major forum for economic cooperation, which discusses the most important results reached by the participating countries in previous meetings and the most prominent decisions in light of the receding of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the world’s orientation towards a new stage of development,” stressing that digital transformation It represents a major goal through which the UAE seeks to design a future based on knowledge, data, technologies and modern technology, and to explore innovative solutions that ensure the intensification of economic initiatives that enhance the participation of the private sector, startups and entrepreneurs from all over the world.
His Excellency praised the efforts of the Republic of Indonesia in organizing the ministerial meetings and workshops that preceded the organization of the summit, which aim to support the digital economy and make it a major priority for the Group of Twenty seeking to develop societies and strengthen international efforts to achieve global prosperity.
