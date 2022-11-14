With 17% of the votes of the fans Lewis Hamilton won the title of ‘Driver of the Day’ of the Brazilian Grand Prixone point ahead of his former teammate Fernando Alonso. In fact, many fans recognized – in the traditional survey carried out on the official Formula 1 website – the great performance of the Spaniard from Alpine, who started from 18th position on the grid (also thanks to the time penalty inflicted after the contact with Ocon in the Sprint Race ) and went up up to the fifth.

An exhilarating comeback for the two-time world champion, finally free of any kind of adverse episode in the race and free to put in one of his best performances this season, which allowed him to equal the highest position ever achieved in this championship. Yet, as he had already stated before leaving a Sky Sport F1Alonso seemed to have foreseen this type of race, as it actually occurred.

“I told you that, regardless of where you started on the grid, the race would get you to the position you deserved – recalled the Spaniard – here in Interlagos you can overtake, and I’m very happy. We had bet on a three-stop strategy, but with the latest Safety Car, and with new tyres, everything got messed up, and at that point I was able to attack Perez and then battle with Leclerc. Plus, with both McLarens out, it was a Sunday very positive also for Alpine“.