The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division, headed by His Excellency Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division Group in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, participated in the second meeting of the Executive Council within the Assembly’s meetings held in the city of Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, the agenda was approved, the members of the office were elected, the report of the Chairman of the first meeting of the Executive Council was reviewed, the report of the Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly was reviewed, and the draft decisions of the permanent committees were reviewed: the Committee on Economic Affairs and Sustainable Development, the Budget and Planning Committee and its draft on planning the budget of the Parliamentary Assembly. The Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, the Committee on Political Affairs and its project on Asian Parliaments' firm support for the Palestinian people. The nominations for the Vice-Presidents for the year 2024 were also approved, and the draft agenda of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly was considered and approved, as well as any other business. The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division participating in the meeting included His Excellency Fatima Ali Al Muhairi, Vice President of the Group, Khaled Omar Al Kharji, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al Tunaiji, members of the Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary General for Parliamentary Communication in the Council.