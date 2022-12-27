During the current year, the Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee launched 10 initiatives supporting the system of attracting talents, visas and residencies in the country, most notably residencies for talents and competencies without a sponsor, visas that facilitate the entry of global young talents, the launch of a comprehensive unified platform for residencies, and promotion of access to business residencies. Golden Award and the benefits it provides. The Committee is also working on implementing 9 other initiatives during the next stage. This came during the committee’s third meeting, chaired by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, to follow up the progress of work by the committee team to implement the initiatives emanating from the national strategy to attract and retain talent, in a way that contributes to enhancing the UAE’s attractiveness to brilliant minds and talents from all over the world. around the world. The committee includes representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Economy and Tourism – Dubai. The Emirates Scientists Council, and the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence, as this committee was formed based on a decision by the Council of Ministers regarding the national strategy to attract and retain talent in the UAE.

Advancing sustainable development

His Excellency Thani Al-Zeyoudi stressed that the talents and brilliant minds are the wealth of the new economy of the UAE based on innovation and creativity, and contribute to strengthening its vision towards building a distinguished knowledge center at the regional and global levels, adding: “From this standpoint, the country, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, launched many Supportive initiatives and legislation to attract talents from all over the world, as well as creating a new generation of residencies to attract experts and competencies to the country, which supports the consolidation of the UAE’s image as a preferred destination for global talents.

His Excellency added: “The committee plays a prominent and vital role in strengthening the state’s efforts to complete the implementation of the objectives and plans of the national strategy to attract and retain talent, by launching initiatives and action plans that support creating an attractive environment for talents and competencies. Data is also considered a major part of the work that the committee carries out. A focus in the next phase, in a way that contributes to advancing the sustainable development and diversification of our national economy, in line with the goals of the next fifty years.

National strategic direction

The Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee aims to achieve goals within 4 main axes, namely: implementing the national strategic direction in the field of attracting and attracting talents to the country’s markets, ensuring the attraction of strategic talents in a way that contributes to enabling the knowledge economy, and consolidating the UAE’s position as a preferred destination for global talents and becoming one of Leading countries in the field of talent competitiveness, increasing the country’s competitiveness in the areas of attracting and retaining talent, and raising its position in the indicators of the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum.

The committee discussed a set of proposals to strengthen the systems for recruiting talents and residencies in the country, the most prominent of which is the emphasis on the continuity of the work of the joint national work team to follow up on the implementation of the initiatives of the national strategy to attract and retain talent during the next year, and to evaluate the results of implementing the golden residency system at the end of the first quarter of the year 2023.

Golden residence system

The committee also reviewed the most prominent indicators and results achieved by the UAE in terms of attracting talents, competencies and innovation, including the country’s ranking first in the Arab world in the IMD Global Talent Ranking Report for the year 2022, and the 21st place in the world, two places ahead of its ranking in 2021, and the country also achieved the first place in the world. In the index of personal income tax collected, the second place in the world in the index of competent senior managers, the fourth place in the world in the index of the availability of skilled workers, and the 25th place in the global talent competitiveness index.