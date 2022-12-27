And if we are talking about the Christmas spirit, there are some emblematic cities that have decided not to be left behind with the decoration of the Christmas tree. Below is the list of the most famous and monumental in the world.
Rockefeller Center – New York, United States
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has become an emblem of New York festivities. More than 25 meters high and weighing 14 tons, it has thousands of multicolored lights and a star full of crystals that, in the middle of the shows, provides an incomparable light.
Vilnius – Lithuania
This is one of the most surreal Christmas trees in Europe. Although the designs change annually, there is something that always remains the same: its majesty. This year the installation represents a giant multi-layered birthday cake, designed for the city’s 700th anniversary.
Floating Christmas – Rio de Janeiro
Brazil opted to install a Christmas tree that competes in height with the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer. Not only is it 70 to 80 meters tall, but it is adorned with close to three thousand resplendent lights. It is located in the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, south of the city.
‘Christmasland’ – Taipei (Taiwan)
The Christmas tree in Taipei 84 meters high and more than 3 million lights, is just one of the great attractions of the Taiwanese capital. During the annual ‘Christmasland’ festival, floating lights, shows of music and comedy shows steal the limelight.
Saint Peter’s Square – Vatican
26 meters high and hundreds of lights that adorn its surroundings These are the elements that make the Christmas tree in Saint Peter’s Square one of the most famous in the world. This year, in addition to the lights, it has gold, red and green stars made by older adults.
Dortmund – Germany
When it comes to Christmas spirit, the German city of Dortmund is no slouch. It has an imposing tree 45 meters high and weighing 40 tons which, in addition, is equipped with 48,000 lamps, balls and other decorations, according to its website.
#gigantic #largest #Christmas #trees #world
Leave a Reply