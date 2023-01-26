New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE and Switzerland chaired the first meeting of the informal expert group on women, peace and security for the year 2023, to discuss the tragic conditions of women and girls in Afghanistan, making the UAE the first Arab country to chair this group in the history of the UN Security Council, said Shahd Matar, a spokeswoman for the UN Security Council. The country’s mission to the United Nations.

The UAE mission said, in a statement on Twitter: “We look forward to working with the Council, the United Nations Women’s Authority and civil society on this issue, and other pressing issues.”

and the Informal Expert Group on Women, Peace and Security, the first formal Security Council working group on women, peace and security, established in 2016 following a decade of coordinated advocacy from civil society led by women. It affirms the Council’s commitment in 2015, in Security Council Resolution No. 2242, to systematically strengthen oversight and coordination to implement the work of women, peace and security.