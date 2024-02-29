The UAE ranked tenth in the Global Soft Power Index 2024, in which 193 countries from all over the world participated. The announcement came during the annual soft power conference held in the British capital, London, in the presence of former British Prime Minister John Major and the First Lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid. The First Lady of Ukraine, in addition to a group of international leaders and public figures.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said, “The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues its strong presence globally… The UAE’s presence in Ranked tenth in the Global Soft Power Index, which includes all member states of the United Nations, reflects its global role as an influential partner and supporter of the growth of the global economy and the strengthening of international ties.

His Highness added, “The UAE’s positive image and strong international reputation are a result of the achievements and successes we have achieved over the past years and decades… Our development model is reaping day after day the admiration and appreciation of millions around the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “The UAE uses its global influence and international reputation as a tool for construction and positive change aimed at achieving the interest of peoples and human happiness everywhere.”

In detail, the country has achieved remarkable progress in all main and subsidiary indicators, reflecting the distinguished position it has reached, which has made it one of the countries in the world with the most positive influence and good reputation. The UAE entered the list of the top ten countries last year for the first time in its history, thus becoming The only Arab and Middle Eastern country to achieve this achievement.

Generosity and giving..

The UAE ranked third globally in “generosity and giving,” which reflects its inherent values ​​and commitment to helping others. Through humanitarian initiatives and foreign aid to support friendly peoples around the world in times of prosperity and adversity, the UAE has demonstrated a firm commitment to supporting countries and peoples, which has strengthened its global reputation as a generous and generous country.

Global recognition of leaders

The UAE achieved tenth place in the “Global Appreciation of Leaders” axis, in a clear indication that highlights the global status achieved by the wise Emirati leadership, which is keen, through a balanced foreign policy, to spread Emirati values ​​aimed at building bridges of peace and strengthening diplomatic relations with all countries of the world, for the benefit of all countries. Peoples and their goodness. This advanced ranking also reflects the role played by the UAE, regionally and globally, as an effective and influential partner in establishing global peace and strengthening frameworks for development work with various countries of the world.

The global public follows its affairs

The UAE ranked tenth in the “global public’s follow-up of its affairs” axis, as the country is keen, through its media institutions, to highlight the development achievements it is witnessing on all tracks, and to build effective communication channels with the public and the local, regional and international media, which has contributed to building a positive image on The international level of the UAE and its distinguished development path. Over the past few years, by hosting major global events, such as Expo 2020, in addition to a large group of specialized events in many sectors, the UAE has established its position as a promising destination in many economic and tourism sectors, and the country has been able to attract the attention of the global public and strengthen its position as a preferred destination for visitors. From all over the world. – Influence in diplomatic circles… Achieving eighth place globally in the “Influence in Diplomatic Circles” axis indicates the UAE’s pivotal role in many international issues, if the country has proven, through its active diplomacy and effective participation in international organizations, its ability to Playing a constructive role in promoting and establishing global peace and stability.

Safety and security

Achieving ninth place globally in the “Security and Security” axis confirms the quality of life in the UAE and its ability to provide a safe and exemplary environment for its residents and visitors. The success achieved in this axis is considered the result of years and decades of hard work to develop a security and police work system at the highest level, which contributes to achieving societal stability and spreading a sense of security in all sectors.

The UAE is a center for technology and innovation

The UAE ranked eighth globally in the “Technology and Innovation” axis, which reflects the country’s commitment to leadership in these areas, which are the best preparation for the future. The UAE has announced its serious endeavor to be a global center for innovation and technology by investing in education, scientific research, and modern and promising scientific fields such as financial technology, fields related to artificial intelligence, and sectors supporting advanced space industries. – Outstanding performance in sustainability indicators…and the country has provided The UAE performed remarkably in many aspects related to sustainability, as it advanced to ninth place in the world in the “Sustainability of Cities and Transport” index, and the country also advanced to 18th place globally in the “Investment in Green Energy and Clean Technology” index. The Emirati leadership announced the year 2024. It will also be a year of sustainability, in continuation of the state’s efforts in this important and vital field, especially in light of the remarkable successes and results achieved by the climate conference.

A clear future vision for vital sectors

The UAE also ranked third globally in the “Future Growth Opportunities” axis, which reflects the country’s strategic vision and its conscious investment to ensure a sustainable future for vital sectors by focusing on innovation, adopting modern technological means, and continuing to develop infrastructure in a way that contributes to enhancing the country’s ability to open… New horizons for growth in the economic, scientific and social sectors and consolidates its position as a center of attraction for investors and global talent.

Advanced rank for the UAE economy

The UAE ranked first in the world in the “Strength and Stability of the Economy” axis, as the UAE is a role model for sustainable economic growth and economic diversification, especially after the country’s success in achieving a series of effective strategies and wise decisions taken by its leadership over the past few years. It is considered the norm. The diversified economy is one of the main reasons behind the strength and stability of the UAE economy, as the UAE has been keen to reduce its dependence on oil as a main source of income by developing other sectors such as tourism, technology, renewable energy, and financial services. This diversification enhances the stability of the economy and protects it from oil price fluctuations, and also opens new horizons for growth and development.

The official figures greatly highlighted the strength of the UAE economy and the diversity of its economic base, as the data revealed a significant increase in the volume and value of non-oil foreign trade in the year 2023, which reached a new, unprecedented level of 3.5 trillion dirhams, for the first time in the UAE’s economic history, and despite the global decline. In the international trade movement. At the same time, a large group of major international companies and promising companies in various fields chose the UAE to be the headquarters and center for their operations in the region, based on the great advantages the country offers to support companies and institutions.

A positive image in the trade and business axis

The UAE ranked tenth in the positive image as a center for trade and business, a step that confirms the country’s success in building a suitable and supportive environment for business and investment. Through a large package of advanced legislation over the past few years, the country has succeeded in confronting the regional and global challenges that occurred during the recent period, and was even able to emerge as one of the best countries in the world in dealing with challenges.

National media identity value index

The UAE advanced in the 2023 National Media Identity Value Index, and established its position as the most valuable national brand in the Middle East and Africa region, as the value of the national media identity rose from 700 billion US dollars to 1 trillion dollars within 3 years.

It is noteworthy that Brand Finance prepared the Global Soft Power Index through an opinion poll that included more than 170,000 people, including for the first time all member states of the United Nations… The poll covered 55 main and sub-axes to measure the positive reputation of countries and the ability to have a positive influence and recognition. On the perceptions and opinions of the global public on matters including the investment environment, products and services, and where to live, work, study and visit.