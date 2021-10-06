The UAE government grants its employees leave to visit “Expo 2020”



From Expo 2020

The Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, has approved a decision to grant federal government employees an exceptional leave of 6 days, to enable them and their families to visit the Expo 2020 Dubai, whose activities extend until the end of the month. next March. The exceptional vacation that can be used throughout the exhibition period allows federal government employees and their families to view the rich global experiences hosted by “Expo Dubai 2020”, and witness the details of the global event hosted by the UAE and at the same time in line with the UAE government’s approach to promoting a positive and motivating work environment to its employees. Expo 2020 Dubai, with the participation of 192 countries from around the world, is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The exhibition, held under the slogan “Meeting Minds and Creating the Future”, represents a fertile ground for investment opportunities, winning new partnerships, reviewing the latest scientific innovations in various fields, as well as learning about the rich diversity of the world’s diverse cultures. Expo Dubai 2020 is considered the largest session in the history of Expo exhibitions since the start of the international exhibition sessions 170 years ago, in terms of its inclusion and attracting international visitors. Expo 2020 Dubai will host about 60 live shows on a daily basis, and the total time of the shows, at the end of the 182-day global event, reaches 76,620 minutes throughout the duration of the international event.

Source: wam