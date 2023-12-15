Humanitarian institutions in the UAE continued to provide relief support to the Palestinian people as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” as part of the UAE’s humanitarian response to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, today 6,865 food parcels were distributed to the displaced, benefiting 34,325 people.

The parcels were distributed to: Khan Yunis camp and Mawasi (1,500 parcels), displaced people from Gaza Governorate (1,391 parcels), and residents surrounding the Emirati field hospital (248 parcels).

The distribution also included: Al-Mawasi Committee, west of Rafah (630 parcels), displaced people from the North Governorate (490 parcels), displaced people on Al-Tayaran Street, west of Rafah – neighborhood committees (926 parcels), and the Ministry of Social Development (1,680 parcels) distributed to schools: Al-Aqqad (350). parcels), Yabna (250 parcels), Asrar Al-Qabandi (700 parcels), and Al-Masmiya (250 parcels). 130 parcels were distributed outside the shelter centers.

The United Arab Emirates launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on November 5 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza and sent a field hospital, water desalination plants, and more than 10,126 tons of food, medical and relief supplies.

The UAE's commitment embodies the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.