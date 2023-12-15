Juliana Oxenford says goodbye to ATV this Friday, December 15, after 4 years at the helm of the informative program 'Al style Juliana'. The known Peruvian journalist He surprised his viewers by announcing that he was leaving said television company and, now, he shed some light on what would have really caused his departure from the screens. As recalled, he initially explained that it was the company's decision not to renew his contract, but in the penultimate edition of his news program he made strong revelations about it.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about her departure from ATV?

The host of 'ATV Noticias: Juliana Style' addressed her viewers on her program and explained that, apparently, the reasons the channel gave her to explain her departure were not true. Along these lines, the communicator assured that A person who works at the San Isidro channel asked that she no longer continue as a worker at the aforementioned television house.. In addition, he said he has evidence that in some chat groups of senior company officials they make fun of her.

Juliana Oxenford in 'ATV news'. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/Instagram See also The future of bullfighting in the Region shines in Roldán

“Here (at ATV) there is someone very powerful who has asked for my head, which is why I am leaving. I will always be grateful for the freedom I have had on this channel and hate many people who, being on this channel, are in charge of talking about me and making fun of me every day in chats, where managers and producers participate. I am a journalist and I have good sources, I have screenshots of chats“, he expressed.

Did Juliana Oxenford send a hint to the person who asked for her departure from ATV?

After revealing that he has information about the real motives of your ATV outing, Juliana Oxenford left a curious message and clarified that, despite having the evidence, she will not expose the conversations in which people who work on the channel make fun of her. Likewise, she said that she prefers to tell what happened so as not to fall into hypocrisy.

“I'm not going to show (the chats). For that reason, I am a lady. I don't need a $10,000 wallet to be a high-level person and it has taken me a lot of work to achieve it, reading a lot and traveling a lot, always trying to talk and learn from my great teachers in life. I wanted to make this comment because to be hypocritical and continue with the program as if nothing had happened, I am useless.“added the driver.