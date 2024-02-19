Hamed Raab, mother (Gaza, Al-Arish)

The United Arab Emirates continued its efforts to provide aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

The total amount provided by state humanitarian institutions as of yesterday was more than 124,000 parcels containing food supplies, health supplies, care for children and the elderly, flashlights, and blankets.

In this regard, 183 food parcels, 23 health parcels, food baskets for children, 1,040 pieces of heavy winter clothing, 3,402 underwear parcels, and 38 winter blankets were distributed.

The work of 28 hospices continues, producing 13,280 meals for 53,120 beneficiaries, in addition to one bakery in the subsidized bread project, which produced 250 loaves of bread for 2,500 beneficiaries.

In this context, the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” announced the entry of a new aid convoy into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah crossing as part of the UAE’s efforts to support and provide relief to our Palestinian brothers during the current circumstances.

The UAE aid convoy consists of 14 trucks carrying more than 300 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, complete medical supplies, and various foodstuffs.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE expanded the Kuwaiti Hospital in the Gaza Strip with a capacity of 50 beds due to the increasing number of wounded.

Dr. Ashraf Jumaa, the National Relief Officer in the Gaza Strip, said in statements to Al-Ittihad: Relief support from the UAE within Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” is increasing in all specialties and fields, and support for the health sector was very important in light of the difficult circumstances that the people are experiencing. Palestinian.

He added: “These medical devices are modern respirators received by hospitals in the sector, whether it is Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital, the European Hospital, or the Kuwaiti Hospital, due to the increasing number of wounded in these hospitals.”

The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, alleviating the conditions suffered by the residents of the Strip, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to support the Palestinian people.

Total aid

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” as of February 18 reached more than 15,755 tons, and 163 cargo planes, two cargo ships, and 476 land trucks were sent, and the number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 5,123 cases. .

It is worth noting that the UAE has established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1,200,000 gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza. It has also sent 5 automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip.