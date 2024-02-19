Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party go up, M5S and Lega go down. The SWG survey for the La7 news shows the voting intentions if the elections were held today, 19 February 2024. Fratelli d'Italia gains 0.3% and rises to 28.2%.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party confirms its lead with a large advantage over Elly Schlein's Democratic Party, which also rises by 0.4% to 20.1%. Giuseppe Conte's M5S is in decline: it loses 0.4% and is now worth 15.3%. A step backwards also for Matteo Salvini's League, which loses 0.3% and stands at 8%. Forza Italia is also down, falling from 7.3% to 7.1%.

Then followed by the Greens and the Left (4.3%), Action (4.2%), Italia Viva (3.3%), +Europa (2.4%), Italexit for Italy (1.5%), Popular Union (1.4%), Sovereign and Popular Democracy (1.3%) and South calls North (1%).