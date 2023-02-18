The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an army patrol in Intagami, in the Republic of Niger, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contrary to human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its solidarity and standing by the Republic of Niger and its friendly people. It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.