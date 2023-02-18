The Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Vinicius Carvalho, said this Friday, 17, that it is necessary to complete the investigation into the possibility of tampering with the vaccination card of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) before deciding to disclose the document or maintain the hundred-year secrecy imposed by the past government.

As revealed the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the CGU is investigating whether there has been any tampering with Bolsonaro’s virtual vaccination card. According to the report, the process determines whether there was insertion or even withdrawal of data from the former president’s card.

Carvalho said that there is a record of Bolsonaro’s vaccination against covid-19 in the Ministry of Health’s system on July 19, 2021 at the UBS in Parque Peruche, in São Paulo. “That record exists. This record, if he is in the office of the CGU, I cannot deny it”, said the minister in an interview with CNN Brasil.

Bolsonaro said he had not vaccinated himself against covid-19. He imposed a century-long secrecy on the document and claimed privacy. During the pandemic, the then president questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine and discouraged immunization.

