The UAE strongly condemned the killing of a Jordanian employee working for the United Nations World Food Program in Taiz Governorate, Yemen.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with human values ​​and principles.

Her Excellency also expressed her sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to the families and relatives of the victim, and to the World Food Program for this heinous crime, stressing that targeting humanitarian workers is a violation of all international treaties that provide special protection for relief and rescue workers.