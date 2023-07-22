the slovenian Tadej Pogacar won in the penultimate stage of the Tour de France, ending in Le Markstein, ahead of the Austrian Felix Gall and the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, who, in the absence of a triumphant walk through the Elysian Fields this Sunday, he is guaranteed his second consecutive Tour.

It is the eleventh stage victory for Pogacar in the Tour, the second in this edition, in which, like last year, he will finish second on the podium, without having been able to rival the Dane, who equals him in number of final victories.

grand gesture

The third will be his British teammate Adam Yates, who will thus add his first podium in a big one, after having been fourth in the Tour in 2016 and in the Giro d’Italia in 2021.

The Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, victim of a spectacular fall in the descent of the first port of the day, could not maintain fourth place overall, which will be occupied by Simon Yates, who entered the group of favourites.

⏪ He said he’d win, and he’s only gone and done it! @TamauPogi claims the penultimate stage after a very fast final KM ⤵️ ⏪ Il avait dit qu’il gagnerait, et il l’a fait ! @TamauPogi report the avant-dernière étape after a dernier KM très rapide ⤵️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/H5hqzaRZ2s —Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 22, 2023

Once the day was over, Pogacar approached the tent where Vingegaard was, greeted first his wife, Trina, and then the virtual champion of the event.

the corridor of UAE Emirates showed, in this way, its sportsmanship in the best race in the world.

The gesture was applauded by the world of cycling and sports.

