Abu Dhabi, capitals (Al-Ittihad, WAM)

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli government’s announcement of the confiscation of 8,000 dunums of land from the Jordan Valley area in the occupied Palestinian territory, and expressed its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the existing historical and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability. The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. It also reiterated that the UAE is steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, justice and realizing the rights of the people. The brotherly Palestinian.

The Ministry called on the international community to make efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

A week ago, the Israeli authorities announced their approval of the confiscation of 8,000 dunams of Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley, confirming that they had become their lands, which meant the possibility of establishing projects and settlements on them.

The Israeli decision was met with widespread Arab and international condemnation.

The Council of Muslim Elders condemned the Israeli decision, expressing its categorical rejection of all measures aimed at changing the existing historical and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, and all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement its condemnation of the Israeli decision, noting that it constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and relevant resolutions.

The Kingdom renewed its call to the international community to immediately stop the systematic violations of Israeli settlers and return the confiscated Palestinian lands.

Yesterday, Britain also condemned the decision of the Israeli authorities to confiscate large areas of Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley region.

In a statement, a spokesman for the British Foreign Office called on the Israeli government to stop the confiscation process and all other confiscation operations immediately.

The spokesman stressed that “the UK’s policy is clear, which is that the settlements are illegal under international law and only make progress towards achieving peace and security more difficult,” pointing out that the area allocated for confiscation is the largest land confiscation since the Oslo Accords.

Poland also condemned the Israeli decision, saying it was “the largest confiscation of Palestinian land since the 1995 Oslo Accords.”

She stressed that this confiscation is a violation of international law and undermines efforts to reduce escalation in the region.