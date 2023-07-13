The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced its participation in co-chairing the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health – ATACH, which was launched by the World Health Organization during the Conference of the Parties (COP26) organized in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2021.

Led by the World Health Organization, the Alliance is a global voluntary platform for countries committed to building sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient health systems. The Alliance supports the joint action of WHO member states, government institutions and non-governmental actors to promote the integration of climate change and health-related actions into National, regional and international plans.

So far, 65 countries have joined this voluntary platform in order to transform their health care systems to become more sustainable and resilient in the face of increasing climate variables, as 23 countries have set a target date to reach net zero carbon emissions from their health systems by 2050.

The announcement of the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in chairing this global alliance supports the UAE’s focus on the relationship between climate and health based on the impacts of potential climate changes on individuals, societies, health care systems and economies, and supports the country’s efforts to chair the Conference of the Parties (COP28), where For the first time, it was announced that a health day would be set aside in the proceedings of the conference, which will fall on December 3 of this year.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, said: “The health effects of climate change, from heat waves to the spread of infectious diseases, constitute an increasing threat to individuals and societies, which confirms the importance of a healthy response to climate change by establishing health systems that are able to withstand the effects of climate change.” “.

For his part, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, said: “The Conference of the Parties (COP28) puts individuals and societies at the forefront and at the center of its agenda, as a result of what we are seeing of the dire consequences of climate-related natural disasters and their impact on human health, which underscores the urgent need for healthcare systems, especially in the Global South, to make greater investments to strengthen resilience and respond to climate change.”

It is worth noting that the UAE is working with its partners to mobilize efforts and promote global aspirations to turn commitments into action. The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in its capacity as co-chair of the Transformative Action Coalition in the fields of climate and health, will work to enhance these efforts, identify opportunities and support the coalition to achieve its purpose, goals and functions, including facilitating participation. With Member States and stakeholders and participate in the Steering Group.