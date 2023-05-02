Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Yesterday, Monday, many federal and local government agencies and the private sector organized a package of events, activities and initiatives on the occasion of International Labor Day, which falls on the first of May every year, in appreciation of the pioneering role of workers, as one of the most important components of development and progress achieved by the UAE. The International Labor Day aims to pay attention to all categories of workers as a major party in the production process and a partner in the development witnessed by the country.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, met yesterday with workers at their workplaces in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, congratulating them on the occasion of “International Workers’ Day”, within the framework of the festive activities organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on this global occasion.

This came during a visit by His Excellency and the Ministry’s leaders to a construction site belonging to the “Aldar Properties” company in Abu Dhabi, as well as to the Dubai Refreshments Company in Dubai. protection while performing their daily work.

Yesterday evening, the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai celebrated the International Workers’ Day, by organizing 4 simultaneous events in cooperation with the private sector, for the participation of workers in their international day.

The committee held electronic awareness events and activities to provide advice, guidance and health education to workers in a number of languages ​​such as Arabic, English, Farsi, Urdu and other languages.

And the Beit Al-Khair Association announced that it had distributed nearly one million meals, most of them to workers, since the beginning of this year, at a cost of more than 8.666 million dirhams, as part of the “Food for All” project, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned and competent authorities.

The association indicated that the total number of meals distributed is divided into two parts, as 238,666 meals were distributed as part of the “Feeding Food” initiative at a cost of 1.909 million dirhams, while about 750,793 fasting meals were distributed at a value of 6.757 million dirhams.

Festive events

In the same context, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation organized a set of festive activities on the occasion of “International Workers’ Day”, which included honoring employees in the ministry, in addition to some of the oldest workers in the private sector, as well as honoring workers of establishments of different skill levels and a group of domestic workers, and organizing Sports activities with the participation of a group of facility workers.

While the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai organized activities to celebrate the International Labor Day in Dubai, in 4 regions, which are Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Warsan, and Dubai Dry Dock.

Dr. Abdullah Lashkari, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, said in a special statement to Al-Ittihad: “The celebration process included a unified speech to thank the workers for their role in advancing the wheel of development in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular, as well as organizing an entertainment and educational competition. In addition to presenting traditional paragraphs of folklore for many nationalities and communities residing in the Emirates.

He stated that the event of introducing Emirati heritage was in an interesting and innovative manner aimed at introducing workers to the history and ancient heritage of the UAE, as well as showing them the civilizations that lived on this land and the routes it took as vital trade routes that lasted for hundreds of years.

He stressed that the celebration of International Workers’ Day is an expression of appreciation and respect for this pivotal group, and in honor of the role and services they provide to society, through which they deserve to be the center of our attention.

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Workers in Dubai stated that the UAE is keen to educate workers about their rights, and works to preserve their rights through a package of laws that regulate the relationship between workers and employers, in addition to providing them with instructions and manuals that inform them of their rights and duties, which earned the state credibility and strengthened of its position at the global level.

Leadership promotion

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar appreciated the commitment of the two companies to provide a safe work environment for workers, as well as the necessary services and basic needs for workers at their work sites, and to grant them the daily rest hours stipulated by law. In detail, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stressed that ensuring the rights of workers in a balanced manner with the rights of employers, in order to ensure the stability of the contractual work relationship, is one of the priorities and interests of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in implementation of the law regulating labor relations that are in line with With the obligations of international labor conventions. He pointed to the constant keenness to enforce legislation and policies and update them continuously, in order to ensure the continued provision of decent working conditions and environment, in order to consolidate and enhance the leadership of the UAE as a global destination for living and working. For their part, the employees of the two companies appreciated the interest of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in visiting and communicating with them at their work sites.

human face

Abdeen Al-Awadi, General Manager of “Bayt Al-Khair” said: “The association finds in the resident workers a group that deserves support for its role in building the country, and it considers their happiness a duty to honor this segment, whose members are alienated from their country, in search of an opportunity to earn a decent living. The needs of the urban and economic renaissance of the UAE. He added, “The UAE has a societal culture of workers’ rights, as our country is characterized by a large society’s awareness of the role of workers in construction and progress, in addition to the interest of government agencies and society together in creating an attractive work environment for workers.” He pointed to the diversity of the association’s efforts in supporting the workers category, including cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation over the past years, through the “Prohibition of Working Under the Sun” campaigns. He stated that the association has a memorandum of understanding with the Permanent Committee for Workers in Dubai, affiliated to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, to contribute to increasing the percentage of workers’ happiness, and providing meals to workers in troubled companies, and we are working together greatly to achieve these goals. He drew attention to the association’s observance of quality standards in selecting meals provided to workers, referring to the association’s role in monitoring the kitchens that the association deals with, and within the terms of governance, to provide healthy, nutritionally rich, sound and varied meals for workers. He emphasized that the association provides meals to every beneficiary of the workers, regardless of his nationality, race or sect, indicating that the “Bayt Al-Khair” has vehicles equipped to transport and preserve meals, and we have qualified and trained employees to reach the deserving workers and provide the meals with kindness and respect.

Al-Awadi said: “The association’s team has become an expert trained to deal with this kind segment of residents with whom we have become friends. Every year we distribute tens of thousands of meals to them, and we know their departments and their locations.”

labor efforts

Dr. Abdullah Lashkari, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, indicated that the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs in Dubai, since last year’s celebration of International Labor Day, has carried out awareness-raising work for more than 12,000 workers, and awareness campaigns have focused on introducing workers to their rights and the UAE law and promoting methods Positive thinking, life and practical skills. He referred to the committee’s organization of the “Water Water” initiative, from which 10,000 workers benefited, in addition to the implementation of the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warm” initiative, from which 1,200 workers benefited, by providing winter clothes, allowances and gifts to enjoy a warm and safe winter. Lashkari said, “This initiative comes within the framework of social responsibility, through which the Permanent Committee for Labor Affairs seeks to raise the level of community work, establish it as a prevailing culture in the work environment, and promote the concept of tolerance and human brotherhood, which has become an essential part of the Emirati identity.”

Lashkari pointed out that 2,000 food baskets were distributed to workers in Dubai, pointing out that the UAE is a distinguished model and example in the humanitarian fields related to caring for and preserving the rights of workers, and providing them with a decent life, interspersed with their involvement in activities and events dedicated to them.