Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Gilmar Pesas, Prime Minister of the island of Curaçao of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, especially in the security and police fields, and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Curaçao to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Salem Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services, and a number of ministry officers.

It was attended by Roxin Albertina, Policy Adviser and Public Relations Officer to the Prime Minister of Curaçao, and Dr. Karel Richter, Dutch Consul in the UAE, and Dua Bozeman, Deputy Dutch Ambassador to the UAE.