Gaza (Union)

The Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 15th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the UAE and Egyptian Air Forces.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via two planes carrying 33 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 574 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, as this aid is provided through the combined efforts of governmental, non-governmental and charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other humanitarian institutions. And charitable organizations in the state.

Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command announced that the UAE Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a joint drop of food aid into the Gaza Strip.

This operation came within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip and inaccessible areas. The amount of relief materials dropped in this operation amounted to 22 tons of aid.