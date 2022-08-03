Abu Dhabi, capitals (Union)

The UAE welcomed the extension of the armistice in the sisterly Republic of Yemen for an additional two months, in accordance with the terms of the Basic Agreement and the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in March 2021.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE commended the efforts made by the United Nations and Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, to reach a permanent ceasefire and then a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in a way that enhances peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

The UAE called on the international community to support adherence to the truce, and stressed the pivotal role played by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to stand by the brotherly Yemeni people and support their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity within the framework of its policy supporting everything that achieves the interests of the peoples of the region.

The extension of the truce received wide Arab and international welcome, amid calls to pressure the Houthi terrorist militia to lift the siege imposed nearly 8 years ago on the city of Taiz, and to support efforts to end the crisis through a political solution in accordance with the approved international references. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the extension of the truce for an additional two months, and emphasized the importance of opening the humanitarian crossings in Taiz. The Kingdom appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in promoting adherence to the UN-sponsored truce.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s firm position and support for everything that guarantees the security and stability of Yemen, and achieves the aspirations of the Yemeni people.

In turn, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs valued the efforts of the United Nations envoy, and the response of the coalition to support legitimacy and the Yemeni parties to his endeavors, which comes in the context of the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia in March 2021 to end the crisis in Yemen through a comprehensive peace settlement, calling for the full implementation of the terms of the armistice by opening Humanitarian crossings in Taiz.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Ful, affirmed that Jordan supports efforts to end the Yemeni crisis through a political solution based on the approved international references, and in a manner that leads to ending the crisis and achieving security and stability in a manner that guarantees Yemen’s unity, stability and territorial integrity, and alleviates the suffering of its people and meets His aspirations for security and peace.

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Jamal Rushdie, said that the extension of the armistice represents good news for millions of Yemenis, pointing to the importance of the parties’ commitment to the provisions of the armistice in the next stage, and the need to strengthen the work of the UN envoy in reaching an expanded and sustainable armistice agreement.

The spokesman stressed that the continuation of the truce gives the required impetus to the political process and the continuation of negotiations as the only way to address the Yemeni crisis.

The Arab Parliament also affirmed, in a statement yesterday, that the extension of the armistice contributes to advancing efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Yemeni crisis, and supports initiatives for a political solution, based on the relevant Security Council resolutions, the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms and the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, in a manner that preserves the unity of Yemen. independence, and safeguards the capabilities of the Yemeni people and their aspirations for security, stability and prosperity.

The Arab Parliament praised the efforts of the coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen in extending the armistice, in order to preserve the security and stability of the region.

In turn, the OIC Secretariat renewed its support for the efforts made by the United Nations and its envoy to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, appreciating the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, based on the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and relevant Security Council resolutions. .

Internationally, the Coordinator of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said in a press briefing at the White House: “US President Joe Biden welcomes the announcement of the extension of the armistice in Yemen.”

He expressed “Washington’s gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia throughout the process of seeking to achieve the armistice, as well as to the leaders of Oman, who also played an important role throughout the process.” “The five-month-old truce has brought a period of unprecedented calm in Yemen, saving thousands of lives and bringing tangible relief to countless Yemenis,” he noted.

Kirby urged “the Yemeni parties to seize this opportunity to work constructively, under the auspices of the United Nations, to reach a comprehensive agreement that paves the way for a lasting Yemeni-led solution to the conflict.”

In turn, European External Action Service spokesman Peter Stano explained that the armistice has tangible benefits for the Yemeni people, highlighting the importance of opening the crossings in Taiz and the governorates as a priority in this regard.

The union indicated that it will continue to work to reach a political settlement of the crisis in Yemen.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that the United Kingdom welcomes the extension of the armistice in Yemen, adding that this decision is a major achievement and another step towards establishing lasting peace in Yemen.