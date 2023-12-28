Today, Thursday, the United Arab Emirates called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to be held tomorrow, Friday, regarding the situation in the West Bank.

The UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York wrote, in its official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “The UAE called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council tomorrow, Friday, regarding the rapidly escalating situation in the West Bank, and its impact on the two-state solution.” .

The mission added, in its blog post, “The violence of extremist settlers, and reports of Israeli raids, expose the political horizon between Palestine and Israel to serious danger.”