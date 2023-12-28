Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass they will have no breaks in the 2024 since they are already there forty games announced for the service. The confirmed future arrivals were collected from an image created by the user baiisun, which in itself is truly impressive.

Lots of arrivals

The 40 games confirmed for Game Pass in 2024

Looking at the image we can see the good presence of Xbox exclusive titles such as Avowed by Obsidian Interactive, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 by Asobo, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 by Ninja Theory, Ara: History Untold by Oxide and others such as Ark 2 and STALKER 2.

In short, the coming year already looks particularly rich and, considering that it hasn't even started, we can expect much more from the Xbox world, including games from the Xbox Game Studios whose possible release is rumored and surprises not yet announced.

Regardless, let's wait for the official announcements to find out more about the future of Xbox Game Pass.