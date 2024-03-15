The UAE announced the arrival of the first humanitarian aid ship to the Gaza Strip, carrying 200 tons of food and relief supplies, in cooperation between the UAE, the World Central Kitchen Foundation, and the Republic of Cyprus, through the sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza, starting from the port of Larnaca.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the efforts made by the UAE to mobilize support for the Amalthea sea corridor initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza and its success, and appreciated the vital role played by the leadership of the Republic of Cyprus and the World Central Kitchen Foundation. ), and international partners to enhance the humanitarian response provided to civilians in northern Gaza.

The Ministry explained that the worsening catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip requires adopting such a multilateral international cooperative approach to mitigate its repercussions without delay on innocent civilians, by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered flow of aid on a large and sustainable scale.

The Ministry stressed that the sea corridor is part of the tireless efforts to increase the flow of aid and commercial goods through all possible routes.

As part of its firm commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people and providing humanitarian initiatives to relieve them, the UAE provided 21,000 tons of urgent supplies, including food, water and medical materials, by sending 213 planes, carrying out 8 air drops, sending 946 trucks and two ships, and also launched a number of Sustainable relief projects, providing medical care to the people of the Strip through the construction of a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, and a floating hospital off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al-Arish.