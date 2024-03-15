Xbox Game Pass: the launch of one of the games scheduled for April has been postponed

The developers of Baby Robot Games recently announced the launch of Ereban: Shadow Legacy on PC for April 10thbut, due to major changes behind the scenes in terms of publishing agreements, the debut on PC and Xbox Game Pass at launch has been cancelled and postponed to a later time.
Let's go step by step. As already mentioned Ereban: Shadow Legacy will be available on PC next April. In the original plans there was also an Xbox Series X | S version, which however was not even mentioned in the release date announcement.
In response to fan concerns about the possible cancellation of this version, the developers of Baby Robot Games explained that they had canceled the agreement with the publisher Raw Fury and that this change led to a postponement of the Xbox console version.
Not only that, as a consequence it was also canceled the day-one launch on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Passwith the developers promising to bring the title to Microsoft's subscription service and Xbox consoles as soon as possible.
What is Ereban: Shadow Legacy?
Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a third-person action-stealthin which players take on the role of Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race, tasked with infiltrating lifeless cities and sci-fi structures to uncover the mystery behind her identity and stop the machinations of the mega-corporation Helios.
To do this she will have to use stealth to go unnoticed and her shadow-based powers to climb walls, reach inaccessible places or attack from cover, as well as a series of technological gadgets with various effects.
