Xbox Game Pass: the launch of one of the games scheduled for April has been postponed

The developers of Baby Robot Games recently announced the launch of Ereban: Shadow Legacy on PC for April 10thbut, due to major changes behind the scenes in terms of publishing agreements, the debut on PC and Xbox Game Pass at launch has been cancelled and postponed to a later time.

Let's go step by step. As already mentioned Ereban: Shadow Legacy will be available on PC next April. In the original plans there was also an Xbox Series X | S version, which however was not even mentioned in the release date announcement.

In response to fan concerns about the possible cancellation of this version, the developers of Baby Robot Games explained that they had canceled the agreement with the publisher Raw Fury and that this change led to a postponement of the Xbox console version.

Not only that, as a consequence it was also canceled the day-one launch on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Passwith the developers promising to bring the title to Microsoft's subscription service and Xbox consoles as soon as possible.