It also announced the holding of a high-level ministerial meeting on mangroves during COP28, which will bring together mangrove host governments and various partners, in addition to civil society organizations, philanthropic foundations and financial institutions, as well as the scientific community, in order to work on expanding the range of mangroves and accelerating The process of restoring them back to nature and preserving their ecosystems.

This came during the participation of Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in Climate Week in New York City.

Crimean Development Initiative

The Mangrove Breakthrough Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Global Mangrove Alliance and high-level UN climate champions, aims to restore and protect 15 million hectares of mangroves globally by 2030. The world owns today 14 million hectares of mangroves remain, half of their original area.

The main objectives of the initiative are to halt the loss of mangroves, restore half of the currently lost numbers of these trees, and double their protection at the global level, in addition to calling for an investment of US$4 billion by 2030 to preserve and expand mangrove ecosystems.

The Mangrove Breakthrough Initiative is an integral part of the Sharm El Sheikh Adaptation Agenda, which seeks to accelerate efforts and enhance the resilience of developing communities around the world. This initiative is in line with the Race to Resilience goal of making 4 billion people – nearly half of the world’s population – more resilient by 2030.

Emphasizing the UAE’s support for the “Mangrove Breakthrough” initiative, Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The initiative represents an important step towards reducing carbon emissions and preserving nature on our planet. The UAE recognizes the paramount importance of mangroves in combating climate change.” Climate change and supporting our coastal communities, we look forward to helping bring about real change on the ground. I call on all countries of the world to support this unique initiative.”

Al Muhairi announced the organization of the Mangrove Ministerial Meeting to be held next December 9 during the “Nature, Oceans and Land Use Day” at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and invited all partners to be part of the event. Her Excellency said: “The Mangrove Ministerial Meeting aims to form a strong path to develop existing solutions.” “On nature and making a fundamental difference in our collective efforts to combat climate change, it will focus on accelerating finance, policy and technology to achieve the Mangrove Breakthrough initiative’s goals of restoring and protecting 15 million hectares of mangroves by 2030, as well as halting their destruction.”

She added, “We hope to see substantive announcements based on an action-based plan to achieve these goals. Let us move forward with actions and commitments during the global mobilization at the COP28 Conference of the Parties, to continue raising awareness about the great interconnectedness between nature and climate.” The “Nature, Oceans and Land Use Day”, which is held in cooperation between the “Mangrove Alliance for Climate”, the Global Mangrove Alliance, the United Nations High-Level Champions (the Mangrove Goal Initiative Supervisors) and the COP28 Presidency, reflects the UAE’s commitment at the COP15 Conference of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, and to the Convention. UN Biodiversity in Montreal last December.

For her part, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN Climate Lead at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), said: Mangroves represent the power of natural systems that strengthen our climate efforts while providing co-benefits for people, nature and biodiversity. Given that coastal ecosystems are already suffering from the effects of climate change, we There is an urgent need to intensify work to preserve, restore and protect mangroves. COP28 will provide a valuable opportunity to advance the goals of the Mangrove Restoration Initiative and put nature at the top of the climate agenda.

Continuous support for the environment

The UAE’s support for mangrove ecosystems is remarkable, including its national goal of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030. The country has also established partnerships with international organizations, non-governmental organizations and other countries to exchange best practices, conduct joint research and implement conservation projects. Marine environment.

The UAE also launched the Mangrove Climate Alliance (MAC) in partnership with Indonesia to promote mangroves as a nature-based solution to address climate change.

It has attracted 20 partners to scale and accelerate the conservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems to benefit communities around the world. This coalition seeks to raise awareness about the role of mangroves as a nature-based solution to climate change, and works through its members to expand and rehabilitate these trees globally. They are so effective carbon stores that, according to the United Nations, they can store about 1,000 tons of carbon per hectare in their biomass and underlying soil.

Mangroves also play a crucial role in enhancing coastal resilience and nurturing biodiversity. Mangroves cover about 0.1 percent of the planet’s surface, but they can store up to ten times as much carbon as each hectare of wild forest, according to the Mangrove Climate Alliance (MAC), and these key benefits will be in the spotlight at COP28. The UAE aims to strengthen the strength of international cooperation in accelerating the process of progress in preserving mangrove trees and restoring their lost numbers in nature.