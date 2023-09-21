This Wednesday, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) dismissed its general secretary, Andreu Camps (Tortosa, 62 years old). The dismissal of Camps is the first big step towards the beheading of the Rubialism that still continues to maneuver from within the federation in favor of the resigned president. Camps was in the spotlight of the players for his surliness towards them during the various negotiations in which he intervened, especially since the one known as the crisis of 15, a year ago. According to federation sources, he was also involved in the publication of the statements against Jennifer Hermoso after she declared that the kiss she received from Luis Rubiales at the World Cup celebration was not consensual. The players perceived Camps as one of the executing arms of Luis Rubiales and his dismissal was a non-negotiable condition so as not to abandon the team’s concentration at the Valencian Oliva Golf complex, southeast of the capital, where they have been concentrated since this Tuesday. . This Thursday they will travel to Sweden, where they will debut in the Nations League on Friday.

The Government also had Camps highly noted for its desire to keep Rubiales at the head of the federation after the open crisis following the attack that the former president planted on the national team’s soccer player exactly a month ago. The letter he sent to UEFA on August 25, in which he jeopardized the participation of Spanish teams and the national team in international competitions, greatly irritated Víctor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD). “Just because of that letter he should have already resigned,” warns a leader from Las Rozas. Federation employees and acquaintances describe Camps as a man with a sullen character, with little empathy with employees and arrogant and with an air of superiority in his dealings with the presidents of the territorial ones.

The federation claims that Camps’ dismissal was planned, but that the roster of international players has ended up accelerating it. The president of the management board, Pedro Rocha, and the barons closest to Rubiales were never clear about the moment when they should dismiss him and even if this was convenient. In the negotiations held with the players last weekend, Rocha turned his dismissal into a red line that he was not willing to cross. The pressure from the internationals and the CSD has left him no alternative.

Rocha and the barons who advocated for its continuity argued that it was an essential piece due to its knowledge of the ins and outs of the federation, when they did not defend that, due to its international contacts, it was a key piece in the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to organize the World Cup. 2030. The latter is strongly denied by various consulted sources immersed in the World Cup election processes.

Graduated in Law and in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Camps came to the federation when Rubiales became president in 2018. Since then, he was with the external legal advisor, Tomás González Cueto, the ideologue and the executing arm in the that the Granada leader relied on in his disputes with LaLiga, with the footballers’ union (AFE), with the National Indoor Football League or even with the CSD. On Monday, federative sources reported that the threats of lawsuits against the players who were asking for the head of the Rubialism leadership had the stamp of Camps and González Cueto.

Camps’ rise to the front line of Spanish football sports management began with his first contacts with circles of Catalan nationalism and Olympism, in particular with Pere Miró, a member of the International Olympic Committee. He held a position in the Generalitat as coordinator of physical education schools and began to make a name for himself as the promoter of the prestigious Master of Sports Law in Lleida. This helped him to be claimed in 2013 by Miguel Cardenal, then president of the CSD, to be a member of the Sports Administrative Tribunal (TAD).

At the TAD he coincided with González Cueto and both starred in one of the most gruesome episodes in memory of the sports court. Camps abandoned him after refusing to open a file against Villar in 2015 for alleged favorable treatment to Recreativo and Marino de Tenerife. The evidence that Camps did not consider to initiate an investigation was taken into account by a court in Majadahonda. Shortly before, González Cueto had already left the TAD after being forced to abstain from a vote to file Villar. This newspaper revealed that a lawyer who collaborated with the firm where Cueto worked at the time had been hired by the Bilbao leader. After leaving through the back door of the TAD, both allied with Rubiales to return to control the system from the federation. Two of them are already history and the Government hopes that González Cueto will also be history as soon as possible.

To replace Camps, Pedro Rocha has taken advantage of article 39.2 of the federative statutes, which says: “The appointment of the Secretary General will be optional for the President of the RFEF who, if he does not make such a designation, will be responsible for the functions of the RFEF. “that person, being able to delegate to the people he considers appropriate.” The designated people are Elvira Andrés, for representative tasks, and Alfredo Olivares, for executive functions.

