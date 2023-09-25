Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, received in his office in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the country, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to support cooperation relations in the judicial and legal fields, and exchanged visits by judicial delegations to learn about the best systems applied in the two countries.

The two sides discussed a number of topics and issues in the legal and judicial affairs, especially financial crimes, money laundering and terrorist financing, international efforts to combat drug smuggling and mechanisms to confront it, and the importance of consolidating the foundations of cooperation and exchanging experiences in this regard.