Dubai (Etihad)

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, member of the Dubai Council, witnessed the opening session of the “Youth Media Forum” within its first session, which is organized by the Dubai Press Club in conjunction with the activities of the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum, in the presence of male and female students. Media, for which the forum was organized exclusively, and with the participation of an elite group of speakers who brought together media pioneers and young media talents who succeeded in writing inspiring success stories in the media field.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said that this exclusive event dedicated to young media students comes as a commitment to the great interest that the UAE attaches to an important sector of society, which is the youth sector, and the directives of the wise leadership to empower youth in Various fields, as this interest and support has led to the launch of many qualitative initiatives that support and empower youth in various fields, leading to their involvement in qualitative achievements that have brought the UAE to global status, as the forum comes to add a new path through which young people can be motivated to excel as media professionals. Qualified to participate effectively in building the future of media.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, gave a speech in which she welcomed the youth participating in the forum and thanked them for their participation in making this forum exceptional with their ideas and visions. She stressed, in the presence of more than 200 students from media colleges, that the youth, with their creative thinking and eagerness for development, are the first driver behind The positive changes that societies are experiencing in their development process and the basis for the future that we aspire to reach.

She added: “The bet today revolves around creating media content that addresses young people and matches their creative ideas, and finding digital tools and platforms that provide them with a more influential and attractive media experience. Therefore, it is no longer acceptable to talk about the future without young people being essential partners in all the discussions that take place.” About media development.

In addition, His Excellency Dr. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, stressed the importance of having a platform that transfers experiences and knowledge, enhances the effective youth presence in the media field, and contributes to qualifying young male and female media professionals and preparing them to absorb the developments and challenges witnessed in this field, while preserving the traditions and ethics of work. The media, ensuring its credibility and the sustainability of its influence.

This came during the speech delivered by His Excellency before the Youth Media Forum, which was established based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and within the main session of the first session of the forum organized by the Dubai Press Club and devoted exclusively to male and female students. media.

His Excellency said that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, through the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) to search for a distinguished young man or woman to represent youth issues in the government of the UAE, carried Very valuable lessons, stressing that caring for youth, empowering them, and listening to their voice and issues is a priority for every nation that aspires to distinction and excellence, because the future of nations is created by its conscious youth who are able to face the challenges of the times with an initiative mentality and a passion for work and achievement, indicating that His Highness chose one of the most popular social media platforms to announce the This message emphasizes the necessity of absorbing modern technologies and tools, and harnessing them to reach the target audience efficiently and effectively.

He added: “We in the UAE have learned from our wise leadership the importance of understanding the needs of the future and preparing to face its challenges if we want to achieve global leadership, and that those who want to be at the forefront cannot hesitate to invest in the youth because they are the makers of the future.

Arabic content

The session “How do we save Arabic content on the Internet?” was reviewed. An inspiring Arab experience whose hero is the young Saudi Abdul Rahman Bumaleh, founder of the “Eight” company, who was able, in a few years, to contribute to enriching Arabic content on the Internet, through his platform, which specialized in making documentaries and audio blogging programs (podcasts) of a political and social nature. Cultural, economic, and other digital media materials, which attracted millions of followers and views.

Bomaleh began his speech during the session by reviewing the reality of Arabic content on the Internet, which he described as very poor and not commensurate with the status of the Arabic language and the number of its speakers, which amount to more than 450 million, as it constitutes only 0.9% of the total languages ​​used on the Internet, ranking fifteenth.