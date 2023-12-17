Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE and Qatar share strong fraternal relations under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and historical ties supported by a common cultural and social heritage.

Emirati-Qatari relations established cooperation that was reflected in promoting development and prosperity in many sectors in the two brotherly countries, especially the economic, cultural and creative fields.

The process of solidarity and the UAE’s keenness to maintain strong relations with the State of Qatar has always received the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who views the Arab and Gulf brothers in particular as pillars of regional and global presence and a support for cooperation. A brotherly brotherhood capable of opening up development horizons for all, and ensuring that it provides the highest standards of living to brotherly countries and peoples, in a way that lives up to everyone’s aspirations and serves everyone’s development.

The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, last March 12, of the UAE’s support for the sisterly State of Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group for the year 2026, reflects the fraternal and historical relations between the two countries.

The two countries' established relations serve to strengthen the progress of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the stability and prosperity of the GCC countries. The shared cultural and social heritage represents a major component in consolidating fraternal relations and consolidating historical ties between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The relations between the two brotherly countries are characterized by positive and strategic cooperation regarding various regional and international issues, and within coordination within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council system and in all fields, most notably political issues. These relations have witnessed great momentum in recent years, and have been confirmed by the events and changes taking place in the Arab world. The two sides sought to coordinate positions during mutual visits and communications at the highest level, which reflected a level of distinction and sophistication that rarely characterizes relations between countries. The ties of relations between the two countries also extend to include cultural, educational, sports, scientific, and other aspects.

The relations between the Emirates and sisterly Qatar are characterized by depth and closeness at both the leadership and popular levels, which translates their strength at all levels. They have been distinguished since ancient times and historically rooted through social and family ties between the peoples of the two countries. These relations go beyond the diplomatic definition of relations between countries, because of their specificity. And great convergence.

Based on the desire of both countries to develop effective cooperation between them on the principle of mutual and common interest in various fields, and in implementation of the Supreme Directives, an agreement was signed to establish the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the Emirates and Qatar, since 1998, and this agreement dealt with cooperation in energy, industry, finance, economy, trade, and youth. Sports, transportation, transportation, civil aviation, meteorology, and cooperation in higher education, scientific research, municipality, agriculture, civil service, public works, housing, and other fields, which reflect the desire and keenness of the two brotherly countries to develop cooperation and raise its level.

The growing cooperation between the two major economies enhances the economic gains of the two countries and the well-being and prosperity of the two brotherly peoples, and reflects positively on development in the region.

The UAE ranks at the forefront of the Arab countries and tenth globally as Qatar's most important trade partners during the year 2022, especially since 53% of Qatar's trade with Arab countries is with the UAE, and Qatar ranked 15th globally among the UAE's most important trade partners during the year 2022.

As an embodiment of the established fraternal relations between the two countries, the UAE celebrates the National Day of the State of Qatar, which falls on December 18 of each year, under the slogan “Emirates – Qatar… Happy New Year.”

events

The UAE is witnessing a group of events related to the occasion, which include lighting the famous iconic buildings in the country in the colors of the Qatari flag, in addition to a special seal and reception for Qatari citizens at the country’s airports. Congratulatory banners and expressions of congratulations will be displayed on digital billboards on the main roads.