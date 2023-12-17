Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, wished His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of calling him Emir of Kuwait.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “I wish my brother Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait towards more achievements in various fields.” His Highness added, “We will continue to work together to strengthen our brotherly relations for the benefit of our two peoples and push forward the process of joint Gulf action for the good of the peoples of the region.”