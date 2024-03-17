Today, Sunday, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of the tenth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates and the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said, in its account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “The drops were carried out via two planes carrying 33 tons of food and relief aid. Thus, the total aid dropped since the launch of the “Birds of Good” operation reached 438 tons. of food and relief aid since the start of the operation.”

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” which was ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This aid also comes through the combined efforts of charitable institutions in the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the United Arab Emirates to provide humanitarian support to the people. Palestinian in Gaza.