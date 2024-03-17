Putin instructed to create a scholarship for students of priority specialties by June 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a new scholarship in the amount of 30 thousand rubles for students of priority specialties by June 1. This is stated in list instructions published on the Kremlin website.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, together with the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation, should develop a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the establishment of a scholarship of the President of the Russian Federation for students mastering educational programs of higher education that correspond to the priorities of the Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of the Russian Federation,” the document says.

Earlier, the Russian leader announced an increase in the presidential scholarship several times; an additional 2.3 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget for these purposes. According to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, presidential payments will increase to 30 thousand rubles per month, and government payments to 20 thousand rubles, which is a significant increase.