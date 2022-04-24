The victim was shot dead with a dozen blows by another woman. Both would be hosted by the same community

A woman was stabbed to death in a mental health center in Marostica, in the province of Vicenza. The crime took place around 12:50. According to what has been learned, some operators of the structure gave the alarm to 118; the carabinieri also went to the place. According to an initial reconstruction, the victim was hit to death with a dozen blows by another woman. Both would be hosted by the same community.

