From: Patrick Mayer

Pointer to Russia and Belarus: Poland is rapidly building up the largest land force in Western and Central Europe. The next order for heavy weapons goes to the USA.

Warsaw – Poland is buying heavy weapons in a hurry to deter Russia and its ally Belarus in the context of the Ukraine war. The latest order is for 96 state-of-the-art AH-64E “Apache” attack helicopters from the United States.

Because of Russian aggression against neighboring Ukraine: Poland is building up a super army

This was announced by the American “Defense Security Cooperation Agency” on its website, which handles arms deals with partner countries within the framework of the Ministry of Defense in Washington. The US Congress still has to approve the planned delivery of the manoeuvrable helicopters by manufacturer Boeing, but this is considered a formality.

In May, the Polish government announced the goal of setting up the strongest army in Western and Central Europe by the summer of 2025 because of the Russian aggression against the Ukrainian neighbor. The accelerated purchase of the “Apache” means the next step in implementation after spectacular tank purchases in South Korea.

Twin-engine combat helicopter from the USA: an AH-64 Apache. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The properties and technical data are impressive: The “Apache”, which was first put into service in 1986, is a combat helicopter for land forces to support the respective ground forces by fighting enemy positions and tanks. The weapon systems are arranged accordingly.

Poland is arming its army: “Apache” can fight attack helicopters and tanks

Poland has secured the most modern AH-64E variant, which has been in production since 2011 and has undergone several combat upgrades. The AH-64E has far more in its arsenal than the standard built-in 30mm M230 autocannon with 1200 rounds of ammunition. Also installed or attached are two guided missile launchers for two infrared-controlled short-range air-to-air missiles of the “Stinger” type and two infrared-controlled “Sidewinder” air-to-air missiles to combat enemy attack helicopters.

Surname: AH-64 Apache Manufacturer: Boeing (USA) Commissioned: April 1986 Crew: 2 (pilot and gunner) Engines: two General Electric T700-GE-701 engines with 1660 hp each Top speed: 293 km/h Armament: 1x 30 mm M230 automatic cannon with 1200 rounds of ammunition, 2x guided missile launchers for each 2x infrared-controlled short-range Stinger air-to-air missiles, 2x infrared-controlled short-range Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, 8x launchers M299 for laser- and radar-guided anti-tank guided missiles

In addition, eight M299 launchers for laser- or radar-controlled anti-tank guided missiles are used to directly attack ground targets such as battle tanks and armored personnel carriers from low altitudes. Two powerful T700-GE-701 engines, each with 1660 hp, enable top speeds of up to 293 km/h.

Poland’s military parade: signal to Russia and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin

The Polish government is once again bringing out the heavy artillery: On August 15, Germany’s neighbor held a large military parade to commemorate the “Battle of Warsaw” of 1920, also known as the “Miracle on the Vistula”. At that time, after the collapse of the Russian Tsarist Empire as a result of the First World War, Polish troops had defeated Bolshevik forces who wanted to occupy the new Polish state territory and bring the young independent country back under Moscow’s influence.

The date and size of the parade were seen as a clear signal of strength to the Kremlin, while doubts about the war course of Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin are said to be increasing in Russia. Heavy battle tanks “Abrams” and “Leopard-2” as well as modern anti-aircraft systems “Patriot” were among the vehicles called up. Several “HIMARS” could also be seen, that is, the multiple rocket launchers that attacked the Russian attackers in Ukraine. It should only be the beginning.

Poland showed off its arsenal of tanks and heavy weapons at a military parade in August 2023. Leopard 2 main battle tanks are shown here. © IMAGO/Beata Zawrzel

NATO member Poland buys: 1000 battle tanks to deter Russia

According to the ARD Tagesschau, NATO member Poland has spent the equivalent of around 14.6 billion euros on tanks, missile defense systems and combat aircraft since spring 2022. Among other things, Warsaw ordered 500 “HIMARS” artillery rocket systems from the USA in February. As early as the summer of 2022, Poland had ordered (believe it or not) 1,000 main battle tanks “K2” and 672 self-propelled howitzers “K9” from South Korea. The first models of South Korean tanks arrived in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea months ago. (pm)