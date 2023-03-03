Life is full of ironies. When Gerardo Martino included Rogelio Funes Mori in the final call of the Mexican National Team to play the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the rejection of this decision was unanimous. The naturalized Mexican Argentine forward had been injured for a good part of the soccer year, he was out of rhythm and his statistics did not justify a call to El Tri.
Now that the ‘Mellizo’ is fighting for the scoring title and it seems that he has returned to his best version with Monterrey, he seems to be erased from the Aztec team. Funes Mori did not appear on Diego Cocca’s first list, which included up to 34 footballers. In his place, the new strategist of the Tri selected Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez and Roberto de la Rosa.
After not being considered for this first list, Rogelio Funes Mori posted a message through his personal social networks. The striker shared the phrase: “Don’t worry and be happy” (Don’t worry and be happy). In said publication, the striker appeared wearing a Monterrey training shirt and smiling.
This gesture was considered by some fans as a hint from the Argentine striker to the new coaching staff of the Mexican National Team. In the presentation of him as DT del Tri, Diego Cocca affirmed that the doors of the selection were open for all eligible players, including naturalized ones.
“I am going to look for the Mexican players who can go to the national team, the player who puts on his shirt and kills himself on the field for his country, is the one we are looking for,” said the strategist at the beginning of February.
